Pattonville grad competes in fencing at Tokyo Olympics for Team Egypt

Mohamed Hassan may be representing Team Egypt in the Olympics, but this Pattonville grad has St. Louis roots, too

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis can claim another Olympian, although he's competing for a country other than the United States.

Pattonville High School graduate Mohamed Hassan is competing for Team Egypt in the Men's Foil Individual fencing event Sunday night in Tokyo.

Hassan, 24, was born in Saudi Arabia before moving to the St. Louis area. In an article for Pattonville Today back in 2015, Hassan said he had fenced all over the world by the age of 17, and his dad was an Olympic coach for Egypt at the 2004 games.

This is Hassan's first Olympics, and he even predicted he could compete in these Olympic games in Tokyo all the way back when he was still a student at Pattonville.

Here we go. Our fencer Mohamed Hassan in Tokyo Japan Olympics. Way to go Mohamed Posted by The Fencers Academy on Monday, July 19, 2021

5 On Your Side profiled Hassan 10 years ago when he was just 13 years old.

Hassan is set to face Italy's Dniele Garozzo in his first match up in the men's foil individual table of 32.