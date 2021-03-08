St. Louis fencing competitors say their sport blends physical and mental fitness

Fencing is one of the oldest sports at the Olympics Games – it was first contested back in 1896.

It's not just a couple of people taking part in a sword fight. The sport is more complicated than that.

"It's the closest thing to physical chess," fencer Junnie Bae explained.

The competitors with The Fencers Academy work every day to better themselves. Many said they hope to one day make it to the Olympics.

"It takes a lot of individuality. I think it teaches a lot about yourself. It's very exhilarating and nerve-wracking," said fencer Bogdan Hamilton

Quickness, cunning and focus are all part of the sport.

Fencers said their sport requires a blend of physical and mental fitness.