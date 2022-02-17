Boutique figure skating store serves St. Louisans inspired by the Olympics

Purchases made in the store are likely sparked by kids watching the Winter Olympics and getting inspired to hit the ice.

ST. LOUIS — It’s a shop unlike any other. Go Figure Skates is the only full-service figure skating store in St. Louis. Owner, Annie Gonzalez Givens wants to create a boutique environment that pairs skating ambitions with the right equipment for the job.

“It’s got a slight curve but instead of a hockey blade being completely curved, it does tend to be a little bit flatter,” she explained.

And outfits with just the right amount of eye-catching pizazz. Gonzalez Givens and Eliza Heerboth know first-hand about the importance of the fit and the look. Both are skaters themselves.

“I started skating when I was 3 years old,” said Heerboth.

"I skated all four years of college at Lindenwood University,” Gonzalez Givens added.

Along the way, the two took jobs at the shop when they were teenagers. Gonzalez Givens now runs the Webster Groves business after purchasing it last year.

“Have them click with that feeling. I want to do that, I want to be like that,” said Gonzalez Givens.

They want the shop to play a part in encouraging young skaters, with the right stuff to help inspire them along that journey.

“We are here to help them get them where they need to go,” Gonzalez Givens said.