St. Louis sets attendance records for gymnastics, looks ahead at bid for 2024 Olympic swimming trials

Now riding on the success of the gymnastics trials, the St. Louis Sports Commission is determined, putting in a bid for the Swimming Olympic Trials in 2024

ST. LOUIS — The Olympic gymnastics trials may be over, but the city is still buzzing with excitement.

The impact was so big, St. Louis hit a new attendance record for the trials. St. Louis had 20,815 people in attendance Sunday night at The Dome. The last record was at upwards of 17,000.

St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman said St. Louis sits in a strong geographic location, which allows more visitors to drive on in.

This is the first time we've had both the men's and women's gymnastics trials happening at the same time in St. Louis. On Friday, the city drew in around 17,000 people. But on Sunday, every single ticket was sold out.

In order for a successful show though, support was needed.

"We were tearing down until two in the morning, " Scott Cusimano, Gym Quarters owner said. He was one of the helping hands, along with the Lindenwood gymnastic team.

Volunteers had to switch out podiums multiple times a day, rotating it between the men and women.

"So everyone has equal time training on the podium. The podium is a different feel, so they don’t get to train on that because no one has a podium in the gym and the bounce is a bit different," Cusimano said.

The amount of help let the event run much more smoothly.

"We've proven we can host these high profile events," Roseman said.

Now the St. Louis Sports Commission is determined, putting in a bid for the Swimming Olympic Trials in 2024 at the Dome.

While that's still in the air, the gymnastic trials experience is one that will stick.

"It’s a lifetime memory I think," Cusimano said.

Related Stories