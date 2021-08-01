St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Monday, Aug. 2

Here's your guide to what's happening on Monday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Monday, Aug. 2 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - Aug. 2

It's a big day for St. Louis athletes in Tokyo on Monday. Here's a look at who's in action.

Ballwin native Tyler Downs will make his Olympic debut on Monday in Tokyo. The 18-year-old is one of Team USA's youngest athletes, and he'll get his chance to show his skills in the 3m springboard qualifiers at 1 a.m. on Monday morning. The men's 3m springboard diving qualifying is set to be shown live on CNBC and then be shown later on a replay on 5 On Your Side between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If Downs advances, he'll be in the 3m springboard semifinals later Monday night at 8 p.m. The semifinal TV schedule is yet to be announced. You can also watch Downs compete via livestream here: Diving, Men's 3-meter Springboard prelims.

University of Missouri graduate Karissa Schweizer will run for a medal on Monday morning in Tokyo. Schweizer qualified for the finals in the women's 5,000m, and will go for gold at 7:30 a.m. on Peacock. The Mizzou-great distance runner is competing in two events in Tokyo, and is slated to run in the 10,000m race later in the Games. You can watch a livestream of the 5,000m finals here: Track and Field, Women's 5,000-meter final.

Ladue High School grad and USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will also have a large task ahead of her on Monday. Sauerbrunn and the Team USA women's soccer squad will face Canada at 3 a.m. in the semifinal game. With a win, Team USA will advance to the gold medal game. The semifinal game against Canada will air on the USA Network. A replay of the game will be shown at 9 a.m. on NBCSN. You can watch a livestream of the game here: Women's Soccer, Semifinal 1.

Collinsville's Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will and the USA women's volleyball team will get a replay of their Sunday night match against Italy at 5 p.m. on NBCSN and then again at 8 p.m. on NBCSN on Monday.

Incarnate Word's Napheesa Collier and the Team USA women's basketball team is taking on France late Sunday night starting at 11:40. That game will be shown on the USA Network. You can also watch a livestream here: Women’s Basketball, France vs. USA. That game will be shown Monday as a replay on USA Network at 3 p.m. and on NBCSN at 10 p.m.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here's a look at some other big stories at the Olympics on Monday, Aug. 2.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise Monday. USA Gymnastics says the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on the floor after dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the final. Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday's balance beam final.

American Jade Carey has her sights on a medal and has teased a move that would become the hardest floor skill in women’s gymnastics.

The men's gymnastics will compete in the individual vault and rings finals.

Women's soccer

The U.S. women's soccer team faces Canada in a semifinal match to keep their gold medal hopes alive.

Women's basketball

The U.S. women's basketball team will play against France in the Saitama Super Arena to finish group play. A'ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to help the U.S. beat Japan 86-69 on Friday. The U.S. has now won 51 consecutive games dating back to the bronze medal game in the 1992 Olympics.

Track cyclists

Track cycling kicks off its competition in Tokyo with the women's team sprint qualifications, first round and finals. The men's and women's team pursuit qualifications will also take place.

Related Articles

Track and field

Team USA's Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer will compete in the women's 5,000-meter race. Five days later, Cranny is scheduled to compete in the women's 10,000-meter final. Mr. Jumps, aka Juvaughn Harrison, is slated to represent Team USA in the men's high jump final on Monday.

Other medal-earning events include the finals for the women's 100-meter hurdles, the women's discus throw, the men's 3000-meter steeplechase and the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Some other, non-medal-winning competitions taking place on Monday include qualifying for the men's hammer throw, the women's 400-meter hurdles semifinals and the women's pole vaulting qualifying.