Report: St. Louis native Jayson Tatum to play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

It looks like Team USA Basketball is going to get some help from one of St. Louis' own

ST. LOUIS — According to a report from Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports, St. Louis has another Olympian.

Haynes reported on Tuesday that Boston Celtics star, former Chaminade High School stand out and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum has committed to playing for Team USA Basketball at the Olympics in Tokyo next month.

Tatum is just 23 years old, but has already become one of the top stars in the NBA, and is a two-time All-Star in the league. He's coming off a 2020-2021 season where he averaged a career-high 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Earlier on Tuesday according to The Athletic, fellow NBA stars Draymond Green and Damian Lillard also committed to play for Team USA.

It's unknown if another St. Louisan, Bradley Beal, will play in the games.

St. Louisan and eventual Boston Celtic Jo Jo White represented Team USA in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico winning a gold medal.

The Olympics are set to begin on Friday, July 23, with basketball beginning play on Sunday, July 25.