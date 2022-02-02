How to follow O'Fallon, Missouri native Jincy Dunne at the Winter Olympics

O'Fallon native Jincy Dunne and the USA Women's Hockey Team are going for gold at the Winter Olympics. Here's how you can catch this local star in action on the ice.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area will have an extra reason to root on the United States Women's Hockey team in the 2022 Winter Olympics. There's a hometown star on the roster.

O'Fallon, Missouri, native Jincy Dunne is a first-time Olympian in 2022. Dunne, 24, plays defense and captained her college team at Ohio State for two years, scoring 17 goals and netting 99 total points in 147 games.

Dunne also served as captain for the 2015 IIHF Under-18 USA team that brought home a gold medal at the World Championships.

Most recently, Dunne has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team that took silver in the IIHF World Championships and also the "My Why Tour," which made a stop in St. Louis.

The Dunne family has created a hockey dynasty in St. Louis, with multiple family members playing at a high level. Jincy's brother, Josh, recently debuted in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There are also two other St. Louis connections on the Women's Hockey roster. You can learn more about them here: Team USA women's hockey boasts trio of St. Louis connections.

So, how can you keep up with Dunne at the Winter Games?

Here's the full schedule for Team USA as we know it so far:

Thursday, Feb. 3 - Preliminary round game vs. Finland - 7:10 a.m. Central Time - USA Network

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Preliminary round game vs. Russian Olympic Committee - 7:10 a.m. Central Time - USA Network

Sunday, Feb. 6 - Preliminary round game vs. Switzerland - 7:10 a.m. Central Time - USA Network

Monday, Feb. 7 - Preliminary round game vs. Canada - 10:10 p.m. - USA Network

After the preliminary round, the competition will move to the quarterfinals, then semifinals and finally the medal round. The United States is looking to win its second gold medal in a row in women's hockey in these Olympics.

You can follow Dunne on social media at these handles: