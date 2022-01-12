How to watch St. Louis native speed skater Ian Quinn at the Winter Olympics

Ian Quinn roots for his hometown Cardinals and Blues, and now it's time for his city to cheer him on in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will be represented in one of the most intense and exciting events of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

2012 Lutheran South High School graduate Ian Quinn will hit the ice for the United States in long track speed skating.

Quinn, 28, will be competing in the men's mass start speed skating competition at the Games. The mass start competition brings 16 to 24 skaters onto the oval track to compete against one another.

Quinn earned a spot in the Olympics after he won the 16-lap, long-track mass start race at the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee.

In his Team USA bio, Quinn said he also competed in golf, cross country and track growing up, and is a huge fan of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals. Quinn attended the University of Utah for college.

Although St. Louis may not be top of mind when it comes to speed skating, our town has sent its fair share of skaters to the Olympics.

Starting with Sonny Ruprecht in 1948, St. Louis Has sent 14 speedskaters to the Olympics, including three medalists. The most recent medalist was Katherine Reutter, who a silver and a bronze in Vancouver's 2010 Olympics. J.P. Kepka won a bronze medal with the 2006 relay team anchored by Apolo Anton Ohno. Nikki Ziegelmeyer won a Silver medal in 1992 and bronze in 1994.

Danny Carroll(1968, 1972 and 1976) and Jim Chapin Jr.(1976, 1980 and 1984) were three-time Olympians.

So, how can you watch Quinn go for gold in these Winter Games?

Mass Start speed skating will be one of the final events of the Games.

The semifinals are set to take place at 1 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The finals are scheduled for later that day at 2:30 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The finals are set to be shown on NBC during the 2:30 - 6 p.m. program window on Saturday, Jan. 19.

You can follow Quinn on Instagram by clicking here.

You can find the full speed skating schedule for the 2022 Winter Games by clicking here.