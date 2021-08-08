Every athlete with St. Louis area ties who medaled at the Olympics

Local athletes impressed in Tokyo, but only a select few are coming home with a medal. Here's a look at who's coming back with gold, silver or bronze

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area, the state of Missouri and the region of southern Illinois were well-represented at the Tokyo Olympics. But only a select few managed to come away with the ultimate prize of a medal.

Here's every athlete with St. Louis, the state of Missouri or southern Illinois ties to medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

Gold

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley - Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team won its first gold medal in program history with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil.

Bartsch-Hackley, 31, is a native of Collinsville, Illinois, and a graduate of Collinsville High School.

Bartsch-Hackley starred as one of the premier players on Team USA during the tournament.

Jayson Tatum - Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum helped Team USA bring home the gold medal after a 87 to 82 victory against France in the championship game. Tatum had 19 points in the win.

The 23-year-old NBA star was one of the stars of the tournament for Team USA, alongside team superstar Kevin Durant.

With the gold, Tatum becomes just the third-ever St. Louis area native to win gold in basketball at the Olympics (Bill Bradley and Jo Jo White), and the first since 1968 (White won in Mexico City).

Napheesa Collier - Collier and Team USA women's basketball took home the gold after a 90-75 win over Japan in the championship game.

Collier is the first women's basketball player from St. Louis to ever win Olympic gold. This is the women's basketball team's seventh straight Olympic gold medal. The last time they didn't win gold was 1992.

Collier, 24, was born in Jefferson City and grew up in the St. Louis area. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy where she helped the team win three Missouri Class 4 state championships in basketball.

Silver

Courtney Frerichs - Nixa, Missouri, native Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Frerichs took off from the pack with around 2 ½ laps to go and held on down the stretch to win the silver with 9 minutes, 4.79 seconds. Frerichs had the fastest time in her qualifying heat with 9 minutes, 19.34 seconds.

This is her first Olympic medal.

Chris Nilsen - Kansas City, Missouri, native Chris Nilsen took home the silver medal in the men's pole vault final.

Nilsen cleared a height of 5.97m to claim second place behind Sweden's Armand Duplantis. Duplantis cleared a mark of 6.02m. Nilsen's vault was a personal best.

This was Nilsen's first Olympics. He attended high school in California and graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2020.

Bronze

Becky Sauerbrunn - Ladue High School grad Becky Sauerbrunn captained the U.S. women's soccer team to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The team beat Australia 4-3 in the third-place game. The United States lost to neighbor Canada in the semifinals. Canada went on to win the gold medal, beating Sweden in the championship match.