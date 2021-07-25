St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Monday, July 26

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.
We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.
Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Monday, July 26 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.
St. Louis in Tokyo - July 26
There will be a pair of St. Louis area natives in action at the Olympics on Monday, July 26.
Incarnate Word alum and WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier will get her first taste of Olympic action on Monday for Team USA women's basketball. Collier and USA Basketball will take on Nigeria in their first game of the group stage in Tokyo. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:40 p.m., Central Time and air on USA Network. Team USA women's basketball is seeking its seventh straight gold medal. There will be a replay of the game at 1:45 a.m., Central Time on NBCSN and on USA Network at 3:15 p.m., Central Time on Tuesday, July 27.
Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team will play China on Monday night beginning at 9:05 p.m., Central Time. That match will not air live, but will air on Tuesday, July 27 as a replay at 5 p.m., Central Time on NBCSN. The match is also tentatively set to be shown at 11:05 p.m., Central Time on Monday, July 26 on NBC.
Below is the full Olympic schedule for Monday, July 26. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.
NBC
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Triathlon – Women’s Final
11:05 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA
1 a.m. –9:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3x3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
11:40 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
1 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
7 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
9:10 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
1 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
4 a.m. – 7 p.m.
3x3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan
U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
1 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
PEACOCK
5 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)