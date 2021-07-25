St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Monday, July 26

Here's your guide to what's happening on Monday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Monday, July 26 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 26

There will be a pair of St. Louis area natives in action at the Olympics on Monday, July 26.

Incarnate Word alum and WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier will get her first taste of Olympic action on Monday for Team USA women's basketball. Collier and USA Basketball will take on Nigeria in their first game of the group stage in Tokyo. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:40 p.m., Central Time and air on USA Network. Team USA women's basketball is seeking its seventh straight gold medal. There will be a replay of the game at 1:45 a.m., Central Time on NBCSN and on USA Network at 3:15 p.m., Central Time on Tuesday, July 27.

Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team will play China on Monday night beginning at 9:05 p.m., Central Time. That match will not air live, but will air on Tuesday, July 27 as a replay at 5 p.m., Central Time on NBCSN. The match is also tentatively set to be shown at 11:05 p.m., Central Time on Monday, July 26 on NBC.

Below is the full Olympic schedule for Monday, July 26. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

NBC

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Triathlon – Women’s Final

11:05 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA

1 a.m. –9:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

11:40 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

1 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

7 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

9:10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

1 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan

U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

1 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

PEACOCK

5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)