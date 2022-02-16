For St. Louis instructor, kung fu also means empowerment

The ancient Chinese martial art goes beyond self defense. And that goes to show the one-inch punch has a very long reach.

ST. LOUIS — Inside of a small space in south city along Southwest Avenue is the St. Louis branch school of the Southern Praying Mantis Kung Fu Academy.

It’s a traditional kung fu system of infighting that’s taught by Grandmaster Henry Yee. Instructor Pete Scheers explained kung fu is useless without the one-inch punch, popularized by Bruce Lee. He added the idea behind this type of kung fu style is to be like the insect, the praying mantis.

“We kind of look like the bug,” Sheers said. “The praying mantis doesn’t jab, doesn’t fake. A praying mantis doesn’t attack unless you’re within range.“

And once in range, students of this discipline start going a hundred miles an hour and strike with everything they have.

“It’s all about low amplitude and high velocity," explained Sheers.

It takes a lot of work and training to build up that quick explosive energy. And you have to know how to release that power at a short distance.

Sheers has been involved in the ancient Chinese martial art for 30 years. He says although he’s been practicing kung fu for so long, he continues to discover more about it.

“You realize the more you learn, the more you didn’t know,” said Sheers.