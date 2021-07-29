St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Thursday, July 29

Here's your guide to what's happening on Thursday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Thursday, July 29 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 29

There are a few athletes with St. Louis ties competing on Thursday at the Olympics.

Springfield, Illinois native Lauren Doyle will compete for Team USA women's rugby against Japan on Thursday. The United States won its first game in pool play against China. Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. and can be watched here: Rugby, women's pool, session 2.

Collinsville, Illinois native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team is in action on Thursday as well. They will take on Turkey in pool play at 7:45 a.m. You can watch the match live here: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey. The match will also be shown on a replay at 5 p.m. on NBCSN and again at 11 p.m. on NBCSN.

Incarnate Word High School's Napheesa Collier will be in action with the Team USA women's basketball team on Thursday night. Collier and Team USA will face Japan at 11:40 p.m. in prelim play. You can watch that live here: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan. There will be a replay of that game on Friday, July 30 on NBCSN at 3:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here are a few of the other major Olympic events to look out for on Thursday, July 29:

Women's gymnastics all-around final

The 24 qualifiers for the women's gymnastics individual all-around compete for the crown Thursday, but Simone Biles will not be among them. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday Biles would not defend her gold medal in the event, in order to focus on her mental health.

Americans Suni Lee and Jade Carey will compete. Carey initially did not qualify for the event, but now takes Biles' place.

Medals in four swimming events awarded

Finals in the pool include the women's 200-meter breaststroke, men's 200-meter backstroke, women's 100-meter freestyle and men's 200-meter individual medley.

Track and field begins

The first events get underway. On the track, preliminaries will be held for the women's 100-meters and 800-meters and men's 400-meter hurdles and 3,000-meter steeplechase.

On the field, qualifications will be held for men's high jump and discus.

'A-Team' goes for perfection

The U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman seek to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0 record as they face the Netherlands.

Medals will also be awarded in men's and women's BMX racing, judo, fencing, trap shooting, table tennis, badminton, doubles tennis and women's canoe slalom. Men's golf continues with the second round.