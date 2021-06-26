'She’s inspired a whole new generation of athletes': Local gymnast trying to be just like Simone Biles

Madyson Carlock, 9, draws inspiration from the gold medal winner who is motivating a new wave of Olympic hopefuls

O'FALLON, Mo. — When you're a young athlete, it's easy to gravitate toward one pro athlete you want to be just like. Normally it's the LeBron James and the Tom Bradys of the world who soak up all the spotlight and attention.

But now thanks to Simone Biles, the sport of gymnastics is taking center stage and inspiring a new wave of athletes like 9-year-old Madyson Carlock.

"Since she's been born — a busy body kid," said Madyson's father, Tyrone Carlock.

"She would be flipping in Target, doing handstands in Target," her mom Stacy Carlock said.

In need of a safe place to tumble, the Carlocks stumbled on Gymquarters Gymnastics in O'Fallon, Missouri.

"I think for her it was just in Rome doing what the Romans do," Tyrone said. "So if everybody was rolling left, she was rolling left, if everybody was flipping, she was flipping."

Five years after taking her introductory gymnastics class, Madyson was no longer just flipping. After much practice, she began sticking her landing.

"When I started gymnastics I thought it was just the sport for me," Madyson said.

Leaping from the beginner to fierce competition, Madyson sometimes wondered if she belonged in the sport. Looking around the gym, she rarely saw athletes who looked like her.

"She's asked questions like, Why aren't there any other Black gymnasts?" Stacy Carlock said.

Emily Parsons, a former gymnast at Gymquarters, said Madyson's question was all too familiar.

"I mean, in club gymnastics it's not very common," speaking of young African-Americans winning nationals.

In 2002 Parsons won nationals, which she said was a rare feat for young Black gymnasts at the time.

"When you get up to the higher levels, it's even less common," Parsons said. "It's not something that you're used to seeing or familiar with at all."

As a kid, Parsons said it was something she didn't notice until she got older. Now on the outside looking in, she can't help but see the diversity in the sport.

One person to credit for the growth of gymnastics is Biles, who Madyson just so happens to love.

"When I saw Simone Biles, I thought she was a great gymnast and she inspired me to be a great gymnast," Madyson said.

From there Madyson watched countless hours of Biles video, whether it was her movie or YouTube clips.

"To see her reaction watching Simone was just amazing. She's just always loved Simone Biles," Stacy said.

Li Li Leung, President of Team USA Gymnastics, said Biles has been an inspiration to all.

"She’s inspired, I think, a whole new generation of athletes and gymnasts to participate in this sport," Leung said.

A coach for more than 20 years, Jen Parker has seen the evolution of gymnastics thanks to Biles and company.

"I think she has proven to the world and not just Simone, but Jordan Chiles and other NCAA gymnasts that are leading the way for women of color," Parker said.

Making many young Black girls believers.

"She means a lot, I mean she just really inspired me," Madyson said reflecting on what Biles meant to her gymnastics career.

Wasting no time, Madyson is trying to perfect her craft.

"Madyson is in the gym 16 hours a week; this is a part-time job," coach Parker said.

With work and determination, Madyson hopes to get on Biles' level one day.

"I thought that I should put in a lot of work and work my hardest if I want to be like her and be a great gymnast," Madyson said.