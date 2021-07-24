Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 25; Watch Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 2:10 a.m. ET and in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.
Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.
Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span from 11 p.m. Saturday – 10:59 pm CT on Sunday, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
8:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
6:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage
10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
11:00 p.m. CT Saturday: Cycling, Women's Road Race
11:40 p.m. CT Saturday: Surfing, Men's Round 2, Heats 1-2
11:45 p.m. CT Saturday: Archery, Women’s Tea.m. Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
12:10 a.m. CT: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan
1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women's 3-meter synchronized final
1:00 a.m. CT: Surfing, Women's Round 2, Heats 1-2
1:30 a.m. CT: Shooting, Men's Air Rifle Final
1:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, men's 61kg Group A
5:30 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA
4:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, men's 67kg Group A
5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay
6:30 a.m. CT: Skateboarding, Women's Street qualification Heats 1-4
7:00 a.m. CT: Men's Basketball, France vs. USA
7:25 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Russian Olympic Athletes vs. USA
8:00 a.m. CT: Men's Beach Volleyball, USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs. Italy
12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime coverage
4:30 p.m. CT: Triathlon, Men's individual event
6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages
7:00 p.m. CT: Men's Rugby, Pool Round Session 1
8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Japan vs. United States
8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in women's 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women's 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke
9:05 p.m. CT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee
10:25 a.m. CT: Skateboarding, Women's Street Final
RELATED: Download the 5 On Your Side Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand
For the next two weeks, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!
The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!
After the games are over, you will still get Your STL Lunch Break with news that is focused on you.