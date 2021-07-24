Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 25; Watch Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky

Simone Biles takes her first steps toward a possible second all-around gold medal and superstar Katie Ledecky takes on the 400-meter freestyle

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 2:10 a.m. ET and in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.

Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.

Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span from 11 p.m. Saturday – 10:59 pm CT on Sunday, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

