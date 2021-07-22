Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

You can watch the Opening Ceremony live starting at 5:55 a.m. or a replay during NBC's primetime coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Thursday – 10:59 p.m. Friday, which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

For the next two weeks, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!

The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!