Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.
You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Thursday – 10:59 p.m. Friday, which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
5:55 a.m. CT: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
12:00 p.m. CT: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
6:30 p.m. ET (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Japan vs. Czech Republic
7:30 p.m. CT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
7:00 p.m. CT: Fencing, Women's Individual Epee; Men's Individual Sabre
7:00 p.m. CT: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
7:00 p.m. CT: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
7:20 p.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
7:30 p.m. CT: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
8:00 p.m. CT: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
8:15 p.m. CT: 3x3 Basketball, Pool Play, Session 1 (4 games)
8:45 p.m. CT: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final
9:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
9:00 p.m. CT: Boxing, Men's Heavy, Welter, Light; Women's Feather
9:00 p.m. CT: Cycling, Men's Road Race
9:00 p.m. CT: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: (Olympic Channel) Tennis, Day 1, Round 1 Singles, Doubles
9:05 p.m. CT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
9:45 p.m. CT: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
10:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands
10:15 p.m. CT: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
10:50 p.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A
