Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 27: Simone Biles and US women’s teams in action

TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.
After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Simone Biles and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 5:45 a.m. CT, with three livestreams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.
The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Australia as it tries to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its quest for a seventh straight gold medal as it faces Nigeria while the women’s 3-on-3 team finishes pool play and heads to the quarterfinals. And the U.S. women’s softball team plays for the gold medal.
More swimming gold is up for grabs in several events Tuesday night.
If the weather and surf cooperate, the first-ever men’s and women’s surfing Olympic medals will be awarded. U.S. men’s volleyball and beach volleyball will also be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Monday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. You can see livestreams for all events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
12:00pm CT: NBC Daytime Coverage
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime Coverage
11:00pm ET: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
11:30pm CT Monday: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. Japan
11:40pm CT Monday: Women’s Basketball, Nigeria vs. USA
12:00am CT: Women's Kayak (K-1) Semifinal and final
1:00am CT: Cycling, Women's Mountain Bike
1:15am CT: Shooting, Mixed Team Air Rifle Final
2:30am CT: Rugby, Men's Quarterfinals
3:00am CT: Women's Soccer, USA vs. Australia
5:00am CT: Swimming, Heats in men's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, 800m freestyle and women's 200m butterfly
6:00am CT: Softball, Gold Medal Game
6:30pm CT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and double sculls finals A-B; single sculls semifinals A-B; and eight repechages
7:00pm CT: Rugby, Men's Semifinals
8:30pm CT: Swimming, Finals in Women's 200m Freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay.
9:05pm CT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs Tunisia
