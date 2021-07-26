Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 27: Simone Biles and US women’s teams in action

The U.S. women’s gymnastics, soccer, basketball and 3-on-3 teams are all in action Tuesday, plus swimming and surfing medals are up for grabs

TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.

After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Simone Biles and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 5:45 a.m. CT, with three livestreams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.

The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Australia as it tries to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its quest for a seventh straight gold medal as it faces Nigeria while the women’s 3-on-3 team finishes pool play and heads to the quarterfinals. And the U.S. women’s softball team plays for the gold medal.

More swimming gold is up for grabs in several events Tuesday night.

If the weather and surf cooperate, the first-ever men’s and women’s surfing Olympic medals will be awarded. U.S. men’s volleyball and beach volleyball will also be in action.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Monday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. You can see livestreams for all events at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

