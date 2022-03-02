'Triple-gate' | Commentators irate following controversial scoring in Olympic snowboarding medal event

Here's a breakdown of what happened.

BEIJING, China — Controversy reared its ugly head during the men's halfpipe finals on Thursday night.

During the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Ayumu Hirano of Japan first made Olympic history in his first run of the final by landing a frontside triple cork.

Despite commentator Todd Richards calling the snowboarders second run one of the best he has ever seen, Hirano only earned a 91.75 score.

"As far as I'm concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility," Richards said. "I've been doing this for so long. I know what a good run looks like."

The commentator continued, expressing frustration over the score.

"I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I've seen the best run that's ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you are deducting from this run? It's unbelievable that this is even happening. It's a travesty to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now."

The commentator called the event "triple-gate" following the No. 1 qualifier's controversial score.

Despite the controversial call, Hirano was awarded the gold medal following an incredible final run.