How to watch St. Louis women's hockey connections go for Olympic gold against Canada

St. Charles native Jincy Dunne is going for a gold medal Wednesday night with USA women's hockey against Canada. Here's how you can watch.

ST. LOUIS — Another chapter in the hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada will be written on Wednesday night. And there will be a St. Louis flavor for the Americans.

So, how can you watch this juggernaut battle? There are a few options.

If you're in St. Louis, you can tune in to 5 On Your Side at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday night to catch the game live on NBC.

You will also be able to watch the game on Peacock, and streaming through the NBC Olympics website.

You can find a link to that stream, here: Hockey, Women’s Gold Medal Game, Canada vs. United States

Now let's take a look at the match up and St. Louis connections.

This will be the sixth time in seven Olympics finals for women's hockey that the United States and Canada have met in the gold medal game. The United States has won gold twice. Canada has four golds.

The United States are the defending gold medalists though after knocking off Canada in a shootout to capture gold in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Canada is an undefeated 6-0 so far at these Winter Games, handing the Americans a 4-2 loss in the preliminary rounds. That is the U.S.'s only loss of the tournament so far.

As far as the St. Louis connections go, defender Jincy Dunne is a St. Charles native in her first Olympic games. So far, Dunne has three assists in the tournament and is a +3 while on the ice.

Current St. Louis area resident and daughter-in-law to former Blue Gino Cavallini has been the team's go-to goaltender so far in the Olympics. She has three wins, a shutout, a 95.45 save percentage and a 0.67 goals against average.

Former Lindenwood University goalkeeper Nicole Hensley has also been impressive in these Winter Games, winning her one game she appeared in via a shut out.