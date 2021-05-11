US Olympic Gymnastics trials moved from Enterprise Center to The Dome at America's Center

The Sports Commission said existing ticketholders will be given priority for buying tickets for the new venue at The Dome

ST. LOUIS — The highly anticipated U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics are headed to a new St. Louis venue.

The St. Louis Sports Commission announced on Tuesday that the trials — set to take place from June 24-27 — are moving from the Enterprise Center to The Dome at America's Center.

The Sports Commission said the trials were sold out at Enterprise Center, but current arena capacity limits and other COVID-19-related challenges necessitated a change in venue.

Because of the change and the need to operate at a reduced capacity, tickets for the trials at Enterprise Center will not be honored at The Dome at America's Center. Ticket holders will have their original ticket orders refunded and will need to buy tickets again for the event at The Dome.

The Sports Commission said existing ticket holders will be given priority for buying tickets at The Dome and that instructions on getting those tickets will be emailed out directly before the end of May. If there are still tickets available after the priority pre-sale, they will be opened up to the general public in June.

“We look forward to making the Trials the best experience possible for the athletes and fans, in the safest manner possible,” said Chris Roseman, vice president of the Sports Commission. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with USA Gymnastics once again, and we look forward to working with all of our partners and local gymnastics community to deliver an exceptional event in June.”

The Sports Commission also said that tickets bought through Ticketmaster and Fevo will automatically be refunded. Refunds may take up to two weeks to process. If you bought a ticket through a secondary market or other point of purchase, you should contact the seller directly to get a refund.

The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be named in St. Louis at the end of the trials.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.