WashU archer aims for spot on future U.S. Olympic team

Adelaide Koziol has her eye on one target… a future spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

ST. LOUIS —

If the sun is shining you can find Adelaide Koziol hitting the bullseye in Forest Park.

She has been busy studying at Washington University but spends the majority of her free time working on her form.

She hopes to land a future spot on the United State's Olympic team.

"It's kind of exhilarating because you put all this work into it thinking about your form and what's happening while you're pulling up the arrow and then it's just one big release sound. It's just exciting," said Adelaide Koziol.

She says every time she hits the bullseye she feels the excitement. She says breathing and your mental game is so important in archery.

"I really have to get all of the anxiety out and just focus on what I'm doing in the moment."