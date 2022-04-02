WATCH: Team USA led by Jon Shuster and Brittany Bowe during parade of nations

The team was led by curler John Shuster and speedskater Brittany Bowe, who took over for bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor after she tested positive for COVID.

The ceremony was the first prominent celebration of the Winter Games, but this year it looked and sounded slightly different without fans, much like last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo. However, it still included performances, pageantry and the Parade of Nations.

Like the Tokyo Olympics, this parade differed from most others in the past because the nations were being spaced out — a nod to social distancing. The Beijing National Stadium -- also known as the "Bird's Nest" -- was also notably much more empty with limited spectators. UPI reports that the stadium was only filled to about 40% of its 91,000 capacity.

U.S. officials said 177 American athletes took part in the Parade of Nations, with curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe leading Team USA as the flagbearers. Three-time Olympic medalist, and one of the most decorated American bobsledders, Elana Meyers Taylor was originally tapped as one of the flag bearer alongside Shuster, but she was forced to skip the ceremony after testing positive for COVID shortly after arriving in Beijing.

"Every time you walk into that Opening Ceremony stadium it's just a feeling of almost floating, it's just incredible," Shuster told the TODAY show after the Opening Ceremony.