x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

How to watch the Olympics in St. Louis: NBC Winter Olympics livestream links for Friday, Feb. 4

The nations of the world march into the Winter Olympics in Beijing and you can watch it live.

ST. LOUIS — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11 p.m. CT Friday and 2 a.m. CT Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

Related Articles

11:35 CT: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. CT: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 6 a.m. CT)

5 p.m. CT: Figure Skating Training

7 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay

7:05 p.m. CT: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

8:45 p.m. CT: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

9:00 p.m. CT: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training

10:10 p.m. CT: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Canada vs. Finland

11:15 a.m. CT: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification

12:05 a.m. CT: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:45 a.m. CT: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Rules of the game: Biathlon