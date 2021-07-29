Photos: Gymnasts compete for gold in all-around competition

Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey from Team USA were among the 24 gymnasts going for gold in the Tokyo Olympics Thursday

TOKYO, Japan — Gymnasts from all over the world flipped, twirled and leapt on the international Olympics stage Thursday in the women’s gymnastics all-around event.

There were 24 finalists competing for gold, silver and bronze medals in Tokyo, including two from Team USA: Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey.

Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze.

The highly anticipated event was livestreamed online Thursday morning in the U.S. You can see how it all unfolded when NBC re-airs the competition Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. CST on 5 On Your Side.

Until then, you can enjoy the spectacular performances one snapshot at a time in the photo gallery below.