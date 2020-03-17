ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine years ago Monday, one of the most influential Blues of all-time had his moment of appreciation.

On March 16, 1991, Blues legend Bernie Federko saw his number 24 retired by the team he spend 13 years of his 14-year career with.

In those 13 years in St. Louis, Federko scored 352 goals and had 721 assists for 1073 points as a Blue.

Federko had 100 points in a season for four consecutive years and was the first player in NHL history to have at least 50 assists in 10 consecutive seasons.

Federko was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002 and has been closely associated with the Blues since his retirement. Federko is currently a part of the Fox Sports Midwest Blues broadcast team.

