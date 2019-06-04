EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Before the start of practice on a sunny Wednesday afternoon, East St. Louis sprinter Willie Johnson received some news that would change his life forever — he's going to run with team USA.

"This is so crazy. God is good," Johnson said.

Three years after first stepping foot on a track, Johnson is seeing everything come to fruition.

"He's one of those types of people, if you put him on the stage he's going to perform," head coach Barry Malloyd said.

Malloyd said Johnson deserves a spot on Team USA's roster and every other accolade he's received — because about a year ago, he hit rock bottom.

The Flyers boys' track program was involved in a fight that took place during a track meet, after the incident East St. Louis High School Superintendent of Education Tony Smith cancelled the remainder of their season.

Cancelling Johnson's chance at taking Gold in the 400-meter dash at the Illinois High School Association's state track meet.

RELATED: Final decision: East St. Louis boys track team season is over

"I just put my hood up and ran out crying, it was painful. I wanted to transfer, I wanted to give up, I wanted to quit," Johnson said.

Distraught about the ruling, coach Malloyd felt for his boys. But not once did he let them or Johnson give up.

"That was a make-or-break point in his life," Malloyd said. "We look at Track and Field as just running or competing, but it is a part of life."

After letting it all sink in, Johnson realized those eight lanes on rubber were where he needed to be.

"Because it's my way out," Johnson said. "When I'm between these lines it's personal. I be nervous before the race start, but when the gun go off, I be free of everything."

That mentality helped him win gold at the indoor national meet in New York.

Now he's on to his next challenge, win the 400-meter dash at the IHSA state track meet.

Johnson said it didn't matter how many hurdles he has to overcome. He's determined to be a champion in the city of champions and he'll have his biggest supporter, right there with him.

"As a coach it makes you feel proud because he took a negative situation that could've impacted him negatively for the rest of his life and turned it into a positive," Malloyd said.