One year ago, Pat Maroon became a hometown hero

In one moment, Pat Maroon got to live out the dream just about every St. Louis kid thought about growing up. He became a hometown hero, and the rest is history

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes, sports gives you a perfect moment. It's why a lot of us watch in the first place. Every once in a while, everything comes together in a way that almost seems scripted.

St. Louis fans got one of those moments in 2011, where in Game 6 of the World Series, hometown kid David Freese became a legend.

A year ago on Thursday, we got another one of those perfect moments.

Just imagine, scoring a game-winning-goal in double overtime of a playoff Game 7 in for your childhood team in your hometown. Pat Maroon got to live out that exact fantasy one year ago.

The Blues and Stars were entrenched in a tough second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a final showdown in Game 7 waiting.

The game was a classic, and made it all the way to double overtime in a 1-1 tie.

With about 14 minutes left in 2OT, Robert Thomas ripped off a wicked wrist shot, we thought it was over... then, no lights or horn went off... a brief moment of dread. But have no fear, the hometown hero was there.

Maroon followed up the shot and was able to get his stick behind Stars goalie (and fellow St. Louis native) Ben Bishop to jam it in. Cue the hysteria.

Without that goal, the Blues' dream season is over. No Western Conference Final. No raising the Stanley Cup. No parade down Market Street.

In one moment, Pat Maroon got to live out the dream just about every St. Louis kid thought about growing up. He became a hometown hero, and the rest is history.

Now I don't want to give us here at 5 On Your Side Sports all the credit, but I think we may have had a premonition...

After all, we did post this graphic ahead of Game 7.

And, sports director Frank Cusumano mentioned how special it would be if number 7 manged to come through in Game 7 on May 7 in front of his hometown in his 5 p.m. sportscast before the game.

Sometimes things just fall into place. A year later, it's as incredible as ever.