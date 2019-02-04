Now that Zion Williamson, his Duke teammates and Coach “K” have been bounced from the NCAA Tournament, the Final Four field is set, and we’ve had time to marinate on St. Louis University’s early exit at the hands of Virginia Tech, it’s time to reflect on SLU's accomplishments while simultaneously looking forward to the program’s immediate future.

It's a future that should point to successive runs to post-season basketball, in particular the "big dance".

RELATED: What is a Billiken?

Amid a year of lofty expectations, injuries, player defections and a first-round tournament exit, one would have to grade the team's 23-13 final record a 'P', as in progress. No pass/fail here.

Sure, more was expected out of this group of players before practice ever got underway considering the mix of returnees, incoming graduate transfers and freshmen looked very formidable.

Hands down, this was Head Coach Travis Ford and staff’s best assembly of talent since his hiring.

But, a funny thing happened on the way to that failed first-place finish in the Atlantic-10 Conference's regular season predicted by the league’s coaches.

To their credit, everyone in that locker room rallied around one another, stepped up their efforts individually and salvaged what could have easily been characterized as a “season on the stink” by winning four games in four days to nab the A-10’s automatic bid to the "big dance".

The Billikens earned their right to Dance by the NCAA’s current-day rules, got to the 20-win plateau in the process and now have a chance to build on that.

They do lose Javon Bess, the A-10’s Defensive Player of the Year, graduate transfers Tremaine Isabell, Jr and Dion Wiley as well as forward DJ Foreman.

However, they will return a nice, experienced nucleus of the roster for 2019-20 that includes guards Jordan Goodwin, Fred Thatch, Jr. and Demarius Jacobs in addition to front court holdovers KC Hankton and power forward Hasahn French, a Third-Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team standout.

Add St. Louis All-Metro First Team selections Yuri Collins of St. Mary’s, and East St. Louis' Terrence Hargrove Jr. along with sharp-shooting shooting guard Gibson Jimerson from Montverde Academy in Florida and the Bills have a collection of hoopers to help get them to the next level.

The team does lack an immediate impact big man to complement French, though.

Collins, one of the most electric, play-making, deft-passing point guards to play locally in a while, offers instant excitement and a floor general who will allow Goodwin to use his size and strength to overpower opponents attempting to guard him. Anticipate more double-doubles in the form of points and rebounds from the junior-to-be.

Hargrove gives SLU an athletically gifted small forward who can score in a variety of ways, but is a smooth player adept at scoring around the basket.

It’ll be on Ford and the rest of the coaching staff to secure the services of that all-important man-in-the-middle that possesses a game-changing skill set to round out the roster.

That 23-13 record this past season marks progress and is certainly something to build upon.

There’s no time like the present to get started.

Knowing the staff’s penchant to sign local ballers and target the team’s areas of greatest need, I’d say they’re already on top of it.

Don’t be too surprised if the Billikens land their man in the not-too-distant future, signifying that St. Louis University is here to stay and dance away – at least for a few years to come, hopefully many more.