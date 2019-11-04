Game six of the 2011 World Series holds a special place in the heart of every Cardinals fan, and for good reason

It's the most absolutely insane ending to a sporting event I've ever seen and will likely ever see.

One of my favorite aspects of Busch Stadium etiquette is what happens when former players, no matter how small a role they played on the teams they were on, get recognized by the crowd when they step to the plate.

This tradition might be one that draws the ire of "BFIB" bashers, but I think it's really neat.

Sometimes it's a little over the top for random guys well after they've had their first at-bat or game back in town, but overall it's a cool thing to see.

People in St. Louis remember the effort these guys put in for the team they love so much.

They remember David Freese most of all, as they should.

