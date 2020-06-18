Opinion | Reliving McGwire-Sosa mania from behind the manual scoreboard

The manual scoreboard at Busch Stadium became a character of its own in the summer of 1998. Here's what it was like to be the one operating it

ST. LOUIS — All I can remember is my supervisor sprinting past me, as if the world could only be saved behind me.

Joe Gramen, a military veteran who was tall and imposing, had never moved faster. He was trying to get from the nerve center-where the television, phone, and sports ticker was located-to the other end of the manual scoreboard. He had to update the home run leaderboard between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, which was located on the National League side, behind me.

The new update was also the final one:

McGwire: 70

Sosa: 66

It was the final game of the 1998 season, but that wasn't stopping Joe from getting that number in there. Before McGwire's screaming home run ball sailed into the stands just below the loge box area, Gramen was on the move. This is the way it was for the majority of the 1998 season at Busch Stadium 2.0. The home run chase had enlivened baseball and turned old Busch into the fountain of youth: go here and feel young again. It was always like that for the members of the manual scoreboard.

One of the unofficial supporting actors in A.J. Schnack's ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, "Long Gone Summer," was the manual scoreboard. The place I worked on from 1998-2005, right when Roy Oswalt turned off the lights and a couple of days after Albert Pujols sent a Brad Lidge pitch into outer space. That was the final baseball game of 2005 for the Cardinals, and also the final year for the scoreboard, which had premiered in 1997. You'd be hard-pressed to find better memories than the ones located in 1998.

For a few months, that was the center of the universe in baseball. We heard, saw, and felt everything that season. McGwire hit 38 of his 70 at Busch 2.0, and every one seemed to be a hallmark occasion. Here's a few insights from behind the board during that season:

I almost missed number 62.

My parents drove me to the stadium during those days, and this night I was sitting behind the eight ball from the beginning. A long day had cascaded into an abrupt evening. My poor mother, who is not a Tom Cruise-equivalent hero behind the wheel, was fighting through traffic. Due to St. Louis being the central hub of entertainment across the world, the highways were blocked and I missed McGwire's first at-bat. He homered on his second at-bat, which occurred right as I entered the stadium. The place shook like the old barn used to. Dust fell from the walls amid the good times rolling.

McGwire hit the scoreboard with one of his long balls from home plate.

Yes, the manual scoreboard. Big Mac had hit nearly every other scoreboard in the building, denting some and cracking others. But during batting practice on one of the hottest days of the year, McGwire smashed a BP bomb off the board. I was behind there prepping for the night games, and it sounded as if a piece of dynamite had struck the board upon detonation. The ball was nowhere to be found and a dent was left. Yes. It happened.

There was something magical about number 61, too.

Joe and I were standing outside the scoreboard in anticipation of the next goner. It wasn't quiet with McGwire at the plate. The entire upper deck was hanging on every moment. They were still jaded by the ejection of McGwire against the Braves in late August. He was only a couple homers away but Sosa wasn't too far off. When he smashed that deep rocket to left field, I saw it fly through the air about halfway from its landing spot, which was right off the stadium club restaurant area.

No player was standing room only like that for the Cardinals, not even Albert Pujols.

When McGwire came to the plate, everyone on the scoreboard stopped what they were doing and plugged into the moment down on the field. He got into the box, held the bat back against his shoulders, and dug it. He swayed the bat three or four times and brought it up. If the pitcher missed his mark by an inch or two, it was gone. Rarely have I seen Busch Stadium, new or old, shake like that.

As my colleague Jim Kleinschmidt would say, "I can't believe they pay us for this." We were all kids in a candy store that summer. It was my first year on the board. The next two years, we created the all time home run list and everyone got to change that number. It wasn't as special as #62 or #70, but getting out with cameras on you was surreal.

Working the manual scoreboard could come off as a privilege, but it was also hard work. Between the heat and the speed of the outside games, you had to move quickly. I'd sweat through an entire shirt before first pitch and seemed drained by the end of the night. It was a rush in every sense of the word.

I'll never forget 1998. I was 16 years old and attached at the hip to an incredible game. One that got a super-sonic boost from a thrilling home run chase. The following seasons were memorable in their own right: a World Series chase and the emergence of Pujols' legend: but 1998 was something else.

While Barry Bonds broke the record three years later-a moment I'll never forget for the sadness behind the board-that mere record collection didn't have the invigorating aspect of a two-hitter battle.

I could tell ten more stories but I'll leave it for now, letting the remaining magic of Schnack's documentary settle in for a little while longer. When the Oscars do come around in 2021, hearing the manual scoreboard's name on the best supporting actor list of contenders.

I kid. It could simply be a need to go back 20+ years, to a time when baseball didn't look so conceited and ugly.

Schack's film, which featured Mark McGwire acknowledging the leaderboard on the scoreboard during it, stirred up a vast array of memories related to changing numbers at the top of a stadium. A view that allowed me to see the Arch, the Mississippi River, and the earliest signs of Illinois.

A view that arguably held the best view in the house 22 years ago when St. Louis was the place to be on a weekday night.