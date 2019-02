The start of the 2019 Major League Baseball season is a little over a month away and the Cardinals already find themselves having to make a decision critical to their return to the playoffs in a playoffs-or-bust year.

The two-headed tandem that is the team’s owner and front office has to seriously survey the landscape of the bona fide starting pitchers currently in spring training to determine whether there’s enough talent there to win a spot in the hunt for Red October once camp breaks and the 25 players who make the Opening Day roster head north.

There are three reasons Bill DeWitt, Jr., John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch need to sign free agent hurler Dallas Keuchel:

1) Adam Wainwright

2) Carlos Martinez

3) Michael Wacha.

All three have been sidelined with alarming regularity for the better part of the most crucial parts of the past 3 seasons.

I could have just as easily added a fourth reason in Alex Reyes, but the once-upon-a-time top pitching prospect in all of baseball has never really been on the mound in a reasonable starter’s capacity.

The uncertainty of Wainwright, Martinez and Wacha’s health for the duration of an MLB calendar year coupled with the uncertainty of a youth movement is very unsettling.

If it’s not, it definitely ought to be.

Don’t get me wrong, youngsters like Dakota Hudson, Austin Gomber and John Gant are very talented, possessing worlds of promise.

But, why risk the importance of being a 2019 post-season participant on the fragile, psychological nature of youth versus having the veteran presence of a Dallas Keuchel?

The 6’5”, 215 pound Hudson was the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year, an All-Pacific Coast League selection who had a 4-1 record, 2.63 ERA, walked 18 and struck out 19 in 26 games the righty pitched in after being called up.

Gomber, a 6’5”, 230 pound lefty, was 6-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 11 games he started on the mound. He fanned 67 batters while issuing 32 walks following his 2018 promotion to the "bigs".

Gant, in his second tour of duty with the major league club, appeared in 26 games, started 19 of those leading to a 7-6 record, 3.47 ERA to go with 95 K’s and 57 base-on-balls.

The 6’3”, 206 pound Keuchel had 204 innings pitched in 2018, finished the season 12-11 with Houston sporting a 3.74 ERA with 153 strikeouts and 58 walks in his 34 starts. The accomplished southpaw has a career record of 76-63, has thrown 1,189.1 innings and compiled 945 strikeouts, 343 walks and a 3.66 ERA. He offers St. Louis veteran leadership, durability, an injury-free history and the best chance to duplicate an outstanding 2015 campaign that saw him go 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, 216 strikeouts and 51 free passes.

Keuchel is a two-time All-Star (2015, 2017), World Series Champion (2017), American League Cy Young Award Winner (2015) and a four-time Gold Glove Award Winner (2014-2016, 2018).

Everything about him suggests that he’d be the perfect addition to and perfect fit for the Cardinals.

He's a proven winner at the major league level who’d help the Cardinals in their quest to avoid missing post-season play a fourth consecutive year and in the process, displace the Brewers and Cubs atop the division as NL Central champions.

The uncertainty of Wainwright, Martinez and Wacha are three reasons the Cardinals' owner and front office need to sign Keuchel.

I’ve given you statistical information to support why he’d be a more than logical, sensible addition to the one, all-important area (starting pitching) that will derail the ‘Birds chances and dash fans’ hopes of ending the playoff drought.

The Cardinals simply need to put their money where their mouth is or they’ll regret it later in the year.