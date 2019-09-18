ST. LOUIS — Things I believe…

1. I really can’t believe how incredible that Centene Community Ice Center is. For $83 million, it better be nice and it’s the Taj Mahal of ice facilities. Patrick Quinn did a magnificent job. I also think that Todd George who ran Hollywood Casino should not be forgotten. He was the one who stepped up and suggested to build the place on his grounds. It will change hockey forever in St. Louis. It makes you proud to be a St. Louisan.

2. I believe Craig Berube has officially joined the Mount Rushmore of coaches in St. Louis. The group of four is a special one: Whitey Herzog, Tony Larussa, Dick Vermeil and the Chief. They are all different types of men but they all have two things in common: fiercely competitive and a real likable trait. I know some of you may think Larussa was likable. I can tell you he was really good man to deal with on a day to day basis.

3. I think Ryan O’Reilly has a chance to go down as one of the most revered hockey figures in our town’s history. He has this long contract so he will be here for a while. He is coming off one of the most compelling seasons in Blues history. He won the Selke. He won the Con Smyth and he wins the Stanley Cup. Throw in the fact he is great to fans, media and management, well, you have a guy who could be statue worthy. However, first, Chris Pronger deserves his. Why are the Blues waiting? They certainly could afford it. Season tickets are sold out.

4. I am not sure the Cardinals have ever had a time period where they have had two young studs in the rotation so young and so good like Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson. The duo of Matt Morris and Alan Benes had this kind of promise. However, injuries prevented Benes from achieving his greatness. There are not many more valuable pieces of baseball property in the world than Flaherty. Hudson is a just a tick behind. So young, so gifted and they will be Cardinals for a long time.

5. I had a friend who is a big Cardinal fan tell me he would rather have his son score a goal in his 3rd grade game than see the Cardinals win a big game down the stretch. It seems preposterous to some. I knew exactly what he is feeling. The Bible warns us about having false idols. And youth sports can be a false idol. However, seeing a child work at something, dream about something and then succeed at something is the greatest high a parent can have. Nothing is close.

6. There are some out there who think it would be just a good idea to drop the case against the Rams and the NFL and just move on. I get it, especially if you lose and then you really look foolish. I wish I was more mature about it because I would love to see that Stan Kroenke and Kevin Demoff sweating on the stand eventually writing a check for 200 million dollars. He won’t miss that money. But it would be nice to see him lose again in St. Louis. He had enough practice at losing here. Go get them St. Louis!

7. Things I can’t live without: Mizzen+Main shirts- best shirts of all time, a great podcast from Clay Travis or Bill Simmons, a television in front of my treadmill to distract me from the pain and boredom, a Calzone from Kemoll’s, and the Twitter account of Gospel Daily.

