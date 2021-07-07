MDC busts illegal paddlefish operation in Morgan County

The MDC said paddlefish eggs, called "roe", are highly coveted in wildlife trafficking and illegal caviar markets

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Here's a heist you don't hear about every day.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced on Wednesday that it had uncovered an illegal paddlefish operation in Morgan County.

The MDC said agents had conducted 13 hours of surveillance and eventually apprehended three suspects from out of state who were in possession of five paddlefish and around 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, called roe. The MDC said roe is highly coveted in wildlife trafficking and illegal caviar markets.

The MDC said that evidence was taken and charges have been filed against the suspects.

Morgan County is located just north of the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri.