Night-vision goggles help chopper crew spot women lost on Missouri float trip

What was supposed to be a four-hour float lasted 12 hours

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A dedicated highway patrol helicopter team helped rescue two women who got lost on a float trip.

The women got into the Lamine River in Cooper County at about 1 p.m. Sunday for what was supposed to be a four-hour trip. But nearly 10 hours later, the women hadn’t returned.

Troop F with the Missouri State Highway Patrol received a report at 10:40 p.m. that the women were lost. A helicopter launched to search for them.

At 1:09 a.m., the chopper crew spotted the lost river floaters using night-vision goggles. They were in a remote wooded area somewhere between Otterville and Pilot Grove.

The area was too remote for ground crews to get to, so the patrol helicopter crew landed in a nearby field and airlifted the women to safety.