Padres, Yu Darvish agree to six-year extension

It's now the third six-year deal of Darvish's career. He signed one with Texas, one with the Chicago Cubs and now with the Padres.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and right-hander Yu Darvish are in agreement on a six-year, $108 million contract extension. The deal starts this season, has a full no-trade clause, and will run through the 2028 season when Darvish is 42 years old.

The average annual value of the contract is $18 million which is less than what Darvish was previously earning-he made $21M per year in his last deal-and this contract will help the Padres, who have the third highest payroll in MLB against the luxury tax.

Darvish led the Padres' pitching staff in wins last year (16) and strikeouts (197). He finished with a 16-8 record and pitched to a 3.10 ERA. He also pitched well in the playoffs for San Diego finishing with a 2-1 record and helping them reach the NLCS.

- Risky, but $18 million per year isn’t toooo bad

- Padres pitching depth, especially after 2023, is pretty shallow and farm system doesn’t seem have too many arms right now either

- Darvish is famous for his work ethic and tinkering, not a bad guy to bet on aging decently enough https://t.co/oSNFAtQQ3U — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) February 9, 2023

This is now the third six-year deal of Darvish's career. He signed one with Texas, then one with the Chicago Cubs and now with the Padres. He was traded during the second of those deals from the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

Darvish has been a solid MLB starter since he made his debut in 2012 with the Texas Rangers. He made the American League All-Star team in is first three seasons with Texas but missed all of 2015 after having Tommy John surgery.

In 2017, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reached the World Series with them but after that season ended, he was a free agent and signed his next six-year deal with Chicago Cubs.

It looked as if the Padres could lose both Darvish and Blake Snell to free agency after the 2023 season but now they'll only have to worry about Snell because Darvish is locked up until after he turns 42.