Pat Maroon honors fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon

TORONTO, ON — Pat Maroon may play for the Tampa Bay Lightning now, but his heart is still in St. Louis.

Maroon shared a picture on Twitter Wednesday of his specially taped stick he used in his Tuesday playoff game against Boston, which honored fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon.

"Got some help from officer Tamarris Bohannon last night. R.I.P to a true hero. Prayers to your beautiful wife and 3 children 🙏❤," Maroon said on Twitter.

Bohannon was shot and killed after responding to a call on Sunday in south St. Louis. Thomas Kinworthy — of Satellite Beach, Florida — was charged with first-degree murder, assault of a police officer, burglary, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a firearm.

Maroon, an Oakville native, won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 before signing with the Lightning this past offseason.