ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues star Pat Maroon visited McKelvey Elementary out of Parkway School District Friday afternoon for the kids last day of school.

Maroon was signing autographs, giving hugs and high fives and even pumping kids up for the Stanley Cup.

McKelvey Elementary posted the video's on their Facebook page.

He even gave a little speech to the kids about not wearing a Bruins jersey and said, Don't you worry, you're not going to be wearing black and gold!"

Parkway School District posted a similar video on their Facebook page with Maroon waving goodbye to kids as they are leaving on the school buses.

It looked like the students and Maroon had a blast and it's very admirable for Maroon to make this a priority before leaving for Boston for the Stanley Cup.

And I am sure this was the one of the best things a kid could ask for on their very last day of school heading into summer vacation.

