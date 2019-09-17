ST. LOUIS — The journey of the Big Mac Land 'M' finally has a resolution.

Cardinals shortstop broke the light fixture back in August with a big blast up to the famous Busch Stadium section.

Now, he's the proud owner of the now famous 'M'.

DeJong bought the 'M' for $22,000, half of which will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, and half of which will go to Cardinals Care.

Watch: Paul DeJong talks about acquiring the Big Mac Land 'M'

DeJong visited the charity on Tuesday to pick up his new "trophy" and visit some of the people the organization has helped over the years.

"I got meet some families and some kids and it just goes to show how much more there is to baseball than it may seem sometimes to me," DeJong said. "I'm just really happy to give back to this community and especially to families that need help in a tough situation."

"I've been looking for ways to give back in the community and this just kind of happend so I felt like it was meant to be and I'm going to continue to show my support for the Ronald McDonald House," DeJong said.

As for where the infamous 'M' might wind up from here, DeJong has some ideas...

"I'm going to take it up north to Wisconsin and I know all my family members up there are already planning a tour kind of like the Stanley Cup, so we'll have to maybe find a restoration expert or maybe one of my uncles can get it working again because it would be cool to see it lit up," DeJong said. "I'd like to build like a man-cave type garage to store some stuff up there and that's definitely going to be hanging up there eventually."

"It's really cool to see the dust and the dirt on it. It's definitely the authentic one. The ball's still in there. The broken Plexiglas. It's just a unique piece I'm happy to have procured," DeJong said.

RELATED: Cardinals legend Whitey Herzog suffers stroke at charity golf tournament

RELATED: Breaking down the stretch run for the Cardinals on the Sports Plus Podcast

RELATED: Cards auctioning off rare Blues-themed batting practice jerseys

RELATED: Cardinals postseason tickets to go on sale Thursday

RELATED: Ozuna uses bat, arm to power Cardinals to 4-2 win over Nationals

RELATED: 'It was really scary': Shildt, Martinez talk about breathing problems that sidelined closer