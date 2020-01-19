St. Louis native and former Blues forward Paul Stastny had an adventure of a hockey game on Saturday night.

Stastny, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, scored a goal in the second period of the Golden Knights' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Good start, right?

Then, with time winding down in the third, Stastny assisted on a game-tying goal from Reilly Smith. So he's got a pretty good game going.

Well, things got a lot more painful from there.

In overtime, Canadiens forward Joel Armia attempted to clear a puck from his own zone, and ended up hitting Stastny right in the mouth.

Stastny went down immediately, and when he popped his head up, his mouth was nothing but blood.

It's pretty gruesome in terms of hockey highlights, so if you want to see it, click this link, or click play on the tweet below.

Then, the true hockey warrior in the Chaminade grad showed itself. Stastny started picking up his own teeth from the ice before nonchalantly skating off. By my count, it looks like he was able to salvage two pearly whites from the puck to face collision.

Of course, as a veteran in the NHL, Stastny is no stranger to losing a tooth from time to time.

Remember this toothless look he rocked in St. Louis?

St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) skates the ice during warm ups before an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AP

Luckily Stastny did appear to be alright, and Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer was hopeful it was just a cut, with no structural damage.

