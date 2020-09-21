Watch | Fly over Payne's Valley, the new Missouri course designed by Tiger Woods

HOLLISTER, Mo. — One of the newest public golf courses in Missouri has about as famous of an architect as you can find.
"Payne's Valley" designed by Tiger Woods and named after late Missouri native, Payne Stewart is ready to play host to an all-star charity match that includes its designer.
Woods, along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose will headline the grand opening of the new Ozarks-area course with the "Payne's Valley Cup" for charity on Tuesday.
It will be Woods and Rose against McIlroy and Thomas in an 18-hole team match to benefit the Payne Stewart Foundation.
Ahead of the match, the PGA Tour released a flyover of the Tiger-designed course, showing off its true beauty.
The Payne's Valley Cup is set to air on the GOLF Channel on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.