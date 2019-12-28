WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- David Perron scored 3:14 in overtime and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Tyler Bozak scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assist and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn added a pair of assists. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.

The Jets' Blake Wheeler evened the score to 4-4 with a minute left in the third period, sending the game into overtime.

Building a Blues 'All-Decade Team' for the 2010's ST. LOUIS - A Stanley Cup championship in 2019 was a pretty awesome cherry on top for an overall solid decade of St. Louis Blues hockey. In the nine full seasons that took place in the decade, the Blues made the playoffs in seven of them, and made it past the first round five times.

