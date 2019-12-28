WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- David Perron scored 3:14 in overtime and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Tyler Bozak scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assist and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn added a pair of assists. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.
The Jets' Blake Wheeler evened the score to 4-4 with a minute left in the third period, sending the game into overtime.
