ST. LOUIS — In Sunday's win over the Winnipeg Jets, Alex Pietrangelo made some franchise history, becoming the Blues' all-time franchise leader in assists by a defenseman, with 326.

But after the game, it was a few other members of the Pietrangelo family who stole the show.

During Alex's post game interview scrum in the locker room, he was joined by two of his triplets, Oliver and Theodore. Oliver even gets some face time for the camera as he helps his dad answer some questions.

"You can give him to me, he's my sidekick," Alex said when he heard Oliver crying in the locker room.

Watch: Alex Pietrangelo's son crashes post game interview session

Pietrangelo eventually ended up with both Oliver and Theodore in his arms while holding court with the media.

We've seen the Blues' captain tote his little ones around a few times this year. But, his memorable walk with them during the Stanley Cup championship parade is by far the coolest.

The Pietrangelos welcomed Theodore, Oliver and Evelyn back in July of 2018.

RELATED: St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo announces birth of triplets

RELATED: Binnington named an NHL star of the week

RELATED: Blues are playing like they want to keep the Cup in St. Louis

RELATED: Schwartz scores twice to lead Blues to 8th straight win

RELATED: Opinion | Buffa's St. Louis sports Mount Rushmore of the decade list

RELATED: Building a Blues 'All-Decade Team' for the 2010's

RELATED: St. Louis native Jayson Tatum rocks Blues themed kicks for Celtics