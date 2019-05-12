ST. LOUIS — After three impressive wins, the Blues winning streak came to an end in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

An odd regulation loss on the road that has only happened two other times this season. The first in in Montreal, and the second in Boston. Both losses were in October.

Not only did they lose, but they were shutout. The only other time the Blues have been shutout this season was in the regulation loss in Boston. A final score of 3-0.

It was the first game that Vladimir Tarasenko was absent from the lineup after suffering his shoulder injury.

The issues from that game versus Wednesday’s game in Pittsburgh were somewhat similar. The biggest similarity being that the Blues couldn’t get the puck in the net.

In Boston, the Blues tallied 21 shots on net. In Pittsburgh, the Blues had 28 shots on goal. That’s a big enough difference to where St. Louis could’ve capitalized on more opportunities.

The 28 shots are only two shots less than they had against Chicago the previous game where they beat the Blackhawks 4-0.

What was the difference? A couple of factors. Pittsburgh goaltending was on point. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots.

He recorded his first shutouts in 10 games this season, improving his save percentage to .936 overall. That’s a noticeable difference from the .997 save percentage he ended with last season.

But, on the other hand, Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots against the Penguins. In 22 games, he has a .925 save percentage.

You can’t ask for too much more at this point in the season.

The Blues dug themselves a hole early allowing Pittsburgh to score two minutes into the game on a weak wrist shot from the blue line that Binnington most likely would have stopped had he not been screened in the crease.

The Blues also allowed more breakaways than in previous games. Quite frankly, Pittsburgh should have scored more.

Sometimes, it also comes down to straight luck.

Berube said the focus moving forward will be continuing to play a hard and heavy game, while simultaneously practicing patience in the offensive zone.

The Blues didn't lack puck possession and opportunity, but they allowed Pittsburgh more opportunity than they had teams in the previous three games.

The team will be back at it on Saturday at home facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.