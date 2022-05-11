Fans hope Blues clinch series in game 6 | 'City's behind them 100%'

The Blues return home for game 6 against the Minnesota Wild. Local venues have seen large crowds through the first round of playoffs.

ST. LOUIS — The energy will be through the roof at Enterprise Thursday as the Blues return home for game six of the first round of playoffs.

If local business owners learned anything from the Blues' Stanley Cup win in 2019, it's to be prepared ahead of time for the crowds.

"There's nothing like hockey playoffs," Blues fan John Dugan said.

These St. Louis Blues fans can hardly contain their excitement for game six, hoping the team will clinch the series Thursday night at the Enterprise Center.

"It's just a great time for the city. I mean how many cities win a Stanley Cup?" Blues fan Jim Coen said.

Dugan and Coen were eating at OB. Clark's in Brentwood, a bar known to be a hub for St. Louis hockey fans after Blues players celebrated their championship win there in 2019.

"This is the best hockey bar in St. Louis," Dugan said.

"They haven't stopped ever coming, I mean, since the last playoffs. This has been a busy time always, and we anticipate this year even more busy," OB. Clark's manager Michelle Peterman said.

Peterman ordered extra food, and liquor and prepared staff well ahead of the playoffs. She expects a big turnout for game six.

"I couldn't even tell you what time to get here because they could start coming in here at noon," Peterman said. "People are probably going to get off work early to be ready for the game."

Ballpark Village Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina spent some of Wednesday preparing for large crowds ahead of Thursday's Cardinals and Blues games.

"Cardinals carry over from the day," LaMartina said. "We also run a free trolly back-and-forth to Enterprise from pregame to postgame, so you can get down here. It starts running two hours before the game."

They have watch parties for home and away games, and it's been packed for every game in the first round of playoffs.

"I feel like these crowds this year with what we've seen so far are actually coming out more. In 2019, I think people were still thinking this is a team that gets knocked out in the first round. Everyone's excited now. They want to see this team really take it, and go all the way," LaMartina said.

Dugan expects nothing less.