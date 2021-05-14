No masks required for fully vaccinated fans at Busch Stadium

Details regarding capacity and additional ticket availability beyond June 9 will be coming soon

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have released new and improved guidelines following loosened restrictions by the CDC.

The changes include no longer having to wear a mask inside Busch Stadium if you are fully vaccinated.

Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking.

For the upcoming homestand beginning Tuesday, May 18, guests will continue to be seated in pods of four or less approximately three feet apart. Additional tickets to the May 18-19 series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates will be made available immediately, bringing capacity to approximately 30,000.

That will also be the capacity for the May 21-23 series vs. the Chicago Cubs, as well as the June 3-9 series vs. Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Prior to the update in guidelines, Busch Stadium had been limited to up to 32% capacity. That means only up to 14,720 tickets were able to be sold per game.

According to the press release, the Cardinals also plan to keep encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Their most recent effort was a vaccine clinic at Busch Stadium May 12-14, which resulted in the vaccination of hundreds of individuals.

Every person who got vaccinated at the event received a voucher good for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game.

