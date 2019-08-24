ST. LOUIS — The Public High League hosted their annual pre-season jamboree on Friday night at Soldan High School.

The jamboree is a scrimmage that lets the coaches evaluate their players and see where their team stands before the actual fall season starts.

Many coaches talked about what the jamboree means to them every year and how it helps them make adjustment before their first game.

Head Coach Will Franklin at Vashon High School said, "It's something that you need to do before you get to your first game. It's just like college and pre-season in the NFL. You get out there and get your jitters out."

Head Coach Trey Porter of Roosevelt high school said, the jamboree is good to get a lot of our guys extra reps. It's the last evaluation for most of the kids."

Darren Hale, Head Coach of Carnahan High School of the Future said, "For my team, this is evaluation period before the first game."

The official season for high school football will start on Friday, Aug. 30.

