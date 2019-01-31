Can we get past the blatantly blown pass interference and helmet-to-helmet blunders by a crew of NFL officials that happened to feature four from Southern California already?



Please.



And thank you.



It’s time to move on. That was New Orleans. This is Atlanta where the stage is set for one of the biggest spectacles in all of sports. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have set up camp, complete with fortress and moat. The two teams have barricaded themselves in their hotels after fraternizing with media types from near and far. The War Rooms are securely tucked away in the remote bowels of their digs as game-day preparation for now begins in earnest.

The Patriots have Tom Brady, dubbed Captain America by former NFL head coach, ESPN analyst, and current Arizona State University head coach Herm Edwards, Jr. making his ninth Super Bowl appearance. He’s helped guide New England to five Super Bowl wins and for his efforts was named MVP a record four times – the only player with that distinction in the storied history of the league. If you need a last minute or game-deciding touchdown drive, Brady, behind that superb offensive line, is your man and the closest thing to a sure bet to deliver. He’ll orchestrate a length-of-the-field series, complete with a frustrating litany of third-down conversions. Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, if you’re looking for someone who can amass points from just about anywhere on the gridiron, the Rams have a leg up with kicker Greg Zuerlein. That game-winning, 57-yard field goal in overtime that punched LA’s ticket to Super Bowl LIII would have been good from seventy-five yards out, maybe eighty. He’s “money” from mid-field. Brady may very well have met his match. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, meet Greg Zuerlein, the “Equalizer”.

Zuerlein, an alum of the University of Nebraska – Omaha and Missouri Western State, was a 2012 sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams, #171 to be accurate but accurate is exactly what he was coming out of college and what he’s been throughout his professional career. With few exceptions, mostly due to injury, Zuerlein has been exceptional. In sixteen games in 2013, he was 26 of 28 (92.9 percent) on field goal attempts. In fourteen games in 2017, he made 38 of 40 (95.0 percent) field goals. For his career, he’s connected on 177 of 212 attempts, good for 83.5 percent.

Against the Saints in NOLA on January 20th, Zuerlein was a perfect 4-for-4 including the OT winner that made the Rams conference champions. The week prior, he made good on 3 of 4 FG attempts with a long of forty-four yards to help oust the Cowboys from the playoffs. Zuerlein has a career-longest made 61-yarder to go with 331 touchbacks and is tied with Sebastian Janokowski for the most 60-plus yard field goals made in National Football League history at two.

If LA’s strategy includes scoring as early and often as possible, the Rams will get a kick or two, potentially three, four or more out of Zuerlein every chance head coach Sean McVay gets. Nicknamed Greg the Leg and Legatron with good reason, Zuerlein exudes confidence, distance and marksmanship that make for a lethal weapon anytime he steps onto the turf. Trust McVay. Zuerlein and Los Angeles’ special teams expressly do and McVay, in turn, trusts them. Zuerlein’s ability to produce points from the most unlikely of field positions may be enough to flip the script on Brady and his favored Patriots.

Some might get their kicks on Route 66. The Rams will settle for getting a kick, make that a number of successful ones, out of Zuerlein. One could decide the game’s outcome!