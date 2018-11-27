Get more news instantly.



The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to settle litigation over personal seat licenses sold for games at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

A report, filed in federal court in St. Louis, covers three lawsuits, which were consolidated into one. The Rams faced that and other litigation after the team moved to Los Angeles in 2016. No details of the settlement were provided in the filing.

The suits sought PSL refunds, or the rights to buy tickets at the Rams' new stadium in California. A 2016 ruling said the Rams must offer certain St. Louis PSL holders season tickets in Los Angeles, and that those who purchased PSLs through the Rams' ticketing agent, FANS Inc., are entitled to an unspecified refund on their PSL deposit.

The original PSLs for games at the Edward Jones Dome ran through the end of the 2024 season.

Other suits, including one seeking damages for St. Louis and St. Louis County, are pending.

