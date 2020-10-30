Randy Arozarena is getting his own biopic

Yep, that's right. The former Cardinals prospect turned postseason sensation is getting a movie made about him

ST. LOUIS — If you thought the Randy Arozarena playoff madness felt like a movie, well, you called it. The former Cardinals prospect turned Rays postseason superstar is getting his own biopic.

Wonderfilm Media has announced an Arozarena biopic is coming to the big screen. The movie will focus on Arozarena's harrowing journey from Cuba and eventual 2020 breakout in perhaps the most impressive individual postseason in baseball history.

Arozarena set multiple postseason records in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays on their way to the World Series. He now holds the record for for home runs (10), hits (29) and total bases (64) in a single postseason. He was named the MVP of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, before the Rays fell to the Dodgers in the World Series in 6 games.

Brad Gann, who was the screenwriter on Invincible starring Mark Wahlberg and co-wrote the Bethany Hamilton biopic Soul Surfer will write the screenplay for the Arozarena film.

Wonderfilm's Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing the film which is slated to come out in winter of 2021.

The Cardinals traded Arozarena to the Rays ahead of the 2020 season along with Jose Martinez in exchange for coveted pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore.