He may only have two career home runs, but the shot Rangel Ravelo hit in Colorado on Thursday made some Cardinals advanced statistics history.

Ravelo's 487 foot home run in the second inning off Wentzville Holt grad Tim Melville is the longest home run ever by a Cardinals player since Statcast began tracking such numbers in 2015.

The Cardinals' previous record long home run in the Statcast era belonged to Marcell Ozuna, for his monster blast of 479 feet last season in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals went home run happy in Colorado in their last game of the series, launching five solo homers.

This was also the first game in Cardinals history that the club hit a lead off home run in the first four innings of the game.

