Relive the glorious moments of the Stanley Cup Final this weekend

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on 5 On Your Side on April 26 at 3:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — Looking for something to watch this weekend?

Relive the moments of the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup win this weekend.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on 5 On Your Side on April 26 at 3:30 p.m. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the game on June 12, 2019, to win the series 4-3.

It was an historic climb to get the Stanley Cup. The Blues, who had the fewest points in the NHL on Jan. 3, 2019 became the first team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after being in last place at the turn of the calendar.

